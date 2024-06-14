KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Lawyers for Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s parents, who are out on bail, have not ruled out requesting additional police protection for their clients, Malaysiakini reported today.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing Zayn Rayyan’s father Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, said that they are closely monitoring the situation and will consider additional protection if there appears to be any potential threat to his client.

“So far we are monitoring the situation, and if things become serious with possibilities of danger to my client, I will discuss (further) with my client,” Fahmi was quoted as saying.

When asked about the need for additional police protection, Fahmi said it might be necessary due to the high-profile nature of the case.

This follows a leak of purported police investigation papers by whistleblower “Edisi Siasat,” less than 24 hours after the couple pleaded not guilty to negligence charges that could have caused physical injury to their child.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mahmud Jumaat, representing Zayn Rayyan’s mother Ismanira Abdul Manaf, indicated he would consider requesting additional protection for her due to concerns for her physical safety and mental well-being.

“I’m not just worried about her (physical) safety, but also mental pressure.

“She is being shamed in such a manner, when we don’t even know the authenticity of the (leaked) investigation papers,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Mahmud also said that any speculation made after his client has been charged could be seen as contempt of court or sub judice.

The couple are accused of neglecting their six-year-old son Zayn Rayyan, potentially causing him physical injury.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 34 of the same law, and carry a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 20 years’ imprisonment, or both, if a guilty verdict is handed down.

The couple were initially detained in Puncak Alam, Selangor on May 31 and remanded for 13 days from June 1 to assist a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.