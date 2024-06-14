GEORGE TOWN, June 14 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) monopole transmission tower project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

The RM500 million project, launched in late 2022, features an 8.5km overhead transmission line running parallel to the iconic Penang Bridge.

“The primary objective of this monopole transmission tower project is to strengthen the island’s power supply via overhead line transmission, ensuring reliable and efficient electricity distribution across the state,” TNB’s group corporate communications stated when contacted by Malay Mail.

Upon completion, the monopole transmission towers will transmit 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Penang.

“Once completed, the project will enhance the island’s power supply and is set to emerge as a new tourist attraction, adding vibrancy and a unique feature to Penang’s skyline,” TNB added.

The project has gained attention on social media due to the unique designs of the towers, which are visible from the Penang Bridge.

A total of 31 monopoles were constructed, with six featuring a unique betel nut style design to reflect local culture and add aesthetic appeal.

Touted as an engineering marvel, the monopole transmission towers are believed to be the second of their kind in Malaysia, following a similar project in Melaka.

When contacted, Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee Chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the monopole transmission towers would provide the island with additional stable power supply.

“This will help increase the stability and quality of power on the island, and for Silicon Island as well,” he said, referring to the man-made island being reclaimed in the southern part of Penang Island.

He said that a stable electricity supply is crucial for industries in the state.

“It will boost foreign direct investments and the state’s economy,” he added.