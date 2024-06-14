CHUKAI, June 14 — A five-month-old baby girl suffered a broken left arm and a head injury while under the care of her babysitter in Paya Berenjut, Kemaman.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the incident occurred yesterday morning after the baby’s mother dropped her off at the babysitter’s house.

Around 11am, the babysitter called the mother to inform her that the baby had a fever, he said.

The mother rushed to the babysitter’s house and found her baby lethargic. She immediately took the baby to the Kemaman Hospital,” he said when contacted today.

Hanyan said police received a report from the medical officer at 1.30pm yesterday.

The baby is reported to be in stable condition and has been placed in a ward for further monitoring and treatment, he said, adding that the babysitter will be called in for questioning soon to determine the cause of the incident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. The police will conduct a thorough investigation to determine if there was any negligence or misconduct that caused the injuries,” he said. — Bernama

