KOTA KINABALU, June 14 — The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry is finalising the draft of the Building Management Enactment that will provide better protection for parcel or unit owners.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam said the process was done in collaboration with the Sabah Law Society, relevant state agencies and professional bodies, adding that subsidiary titles were crucial to the management and ownership of multi-unit development, such as condominiums and shopping malls.

“Once this enactment is passed by the Sabah state legislative assembly, it will provide more comprehensive guidelines.

“This will give clarity for strata subsidiary property management, and better protection of parcel or unit owners,” he said in his speech opening the Property Hunter Conference 2024 here today.

He added that the role and duties of property developers regarding subsidiary development will also be clearly defined and better regulated, leading to effective management of the building and its shared facilities.

Joachim also shared that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and guidelines for the Advertising Permit and Developer License (APDL) application process were currently being updated to reduce bureaucracy.

He said adhering to these SOPs was crucial to reduce delays and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

He touched on amendments aimed at enhancing house buyers’ protection, promoting fair practices and facilitating smoother transactions and removal of legal ambiguities, which will benefit both developers and house buyers.

On the digitalisation of various development application processes, Joachim said moving forward, all applications will be submitted online, a change that bring numerous benefits.

“Digitalisation provides convenience and accessibility, allowing stakeholders to submit applications from anywhere at any time,” he said. — Bernama