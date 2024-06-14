KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The younger brother of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, a child with autism who was found murdered last year, is now under the care of the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM), news portal Harian Metro reported today.

Selangor JKM Director Azmir Kassim confirmed that the department visited the parents’ house in Puncak Bestari and took custody of the child.

“However, we brought him to the hospital to be examined first. Once the report is finalised, we will decide what to do next,” he was quoted as saying.

No other details about the child have been released to the media.

Yesterday, the parents of Zayn Rayyan were charged at the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya with neglect that could potentially cause injury to the child last year.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code before judge Syahliza Warnoh.

The charge stated that the couple, both 29, were responsible for their six-year-old son Zayn Rayyan and neglected him in a way that could cause physical harm.

The alleged offence occurred in Damansara Damai from noon on December 5, 2023 to 9.55pm on December 6, 2023.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing in Damansara Damai on December 5, 2023 and was found dead the following day.

The post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, including defensive wounds, with the cause of death believed to be strangulation.

Zayn’s grandparents were also arrested yesterday but released on police bail yesterday afternoon.