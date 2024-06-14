PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today cautioned school bus operators against raising fares amid an increase in diesel prices.

Anwar stated that as these operators continue to receive diesel subsidies through subsidised diesel fleet cards under the Subsidised Diesel Control System, any increase in fees will result in the cancellation of their licences.

“I’m warning you. Your diesel is subsidised, and if you raise the price, you’ll face consequences.

“If you increase fares while receiving a subsidy, we will revoke your licence and impose conditions. Otherwise, our children will be burdened when trying to get to school.

Advertisement

“If you haven’t received the subsidy yet, take the fleet card, and we’ll pay,” he said during his speech at the ‘Himpunan Aspirasi Madani Rakan Pembimbing Perkhidmatan Awam Bersama Perdana Menteri’ programme at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

Effective from midnight on June 10, Malaysia set the new ceiling pump price of diesel in the peninsula at RM3.35 per litre, up from RM2.15 per litre previously.

On Wednesday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil cautioned businesses against raising prices just two days after the government floated retail diesel prices.

Advertisement

He assured that authorities are closely monitoring the situation and promised swift action against companies attempting to profit from the subsidy rationalisation drive.