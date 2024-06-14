REMBAU, June 14 — Any party, especially non-governmental organisations (NGO), including Mercy Malaysia’s emergency medical teams (EMT), have been asked to discuss with Wisma Putra before sending volunteers on any humanitarian aid mission to Gaza.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said it was to ensure their safety and prevent any untoward incidents from occurring due to the uncertain situation over there.

“Don’t be in a hurry to go over, you need to discuss it with us, we will look at when the conditions are favourable and how to enter, because we have (proper) channels and work with (other parties) including Jordan, Qatar and Egypt... if anything happens, the Foreign Ministry will also be responsible.

“It’s not as if you can’t go, and a lot of aid is needed... so we have to be systematic... the situation there, even if said is a safe zone, there still is fighting, refugee camps and aid convoys are still bombed.

“Let teams from Jordan (help), as they have diplomatic relations with Israel, so do Qatar and Egypt, if anything happens, their authorities can go in and bring their citizens out, we don’t (have anyone),” he told reporters after presenting aid to 700 elderly individuals and primary school pupils here today.

Mohamad said his ministry was in constant contact with Jordan for any developments in Gaza, including the deliveries of humanitarian aid, adding that Malaysians who wish to help should channel aid to the Palestinian Humanitarian Trust Fund account managed by Wisma Putra.

“Assistance is greatly needed, sometimes in terms of clothing, if possible, provide cash, we will purchase, what’s important now is they need medical supplies and equipment, they also need tents as they have lost their houses and residences,” he said.

He added that there were no more stranded Malaysian volunteers in Gaza after the six Mercy Malaysia EMTs were successfully brought out along with other international aid workers from the area recently. — Bernama