KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its genocidal actions in Gaza, after the case was brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by South Africa.

In a statement, Suhakam also urged the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) prosecutor to conduct a just and fair investigation into the war crimes without any interference.

“Suhakam is deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been described as 'beyond catastrophic' by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, during his recent visit to Malaysia.

“The United States (US) must move beyond rhetoric and ensure that Israel fully complies unconditionally with the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2735 (2024) on June 10,” it said.

Suhakam also expressed its full support for Türk's call for accountability and an end to the siege on Gaza and the West Bank.

“We urge all parties involved to respect international humanitarian law and prioritize the protection of civilian lives.

“The humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deteriorating situation in the West Bank demand immediate and coordinated action from the global community,” it said.

Suhakam also asked the United States to exercise its veto power to “derail” the recognition of Israel and stop the supply of arms to Israel.

“A ceasefire must be followed by a comprehensive reconstruction plan to restore Gaza and make it livable again.

“All parties need to engage in constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. It is imperative that international humanitarian law is upheld and that all necessary measures are taken to protect the lives and rights of civilians.

“The ongoing conflict has resulted in severe human suffering, widespread destruction, and an urgent need for international intervention,” it said.

It added that the international community must take decisive action to dismantle oppressive structures and ensure equal rights for all.

“The ongoing occupation and discriminatory policies must end,” it added.

Suhakam also called on the international community and local authorities to help rebuild homes, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure in Gaza to ensure access to basic necessities such as clean water, food, and medical care.

“We urge the Malaysian government to continue its efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and to work closely with international organizations and other nations to ensure the delivery of aid and support to those in need.

“Suhakam also encourages the global community to increase their efforts in addressing the root causes of the conflict and to support initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

“In such times, Suhakam stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza and reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights for all.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and call for urgent and coordinated action to alleviate the suffering of the affected population,” it said.