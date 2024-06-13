PASIR GUDANG, June 13 — The Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG), currently 83.5 per cent complete, is set to become operational by April 2025.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced that the project, designed to be a specialist hospital, is progressing two months ahead of its planned schedule.

“Among the factors contributing to the advance progress of the project is the use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Industrialised Building System (IBS) technology,” he said during a press conference after visiting the hospital site today.

Present at the hospital’s site visit were Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim and Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Chai Tung.

Advertisement

Ahmad explained that the implementation of IBS had an achievement rate of 79 per cent.

He said this was among one of the projects that was approved by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to provide IBS-related components at the construction site.

He added that the use of IBS technology can also overcome the problem of labour shortage faced in the post-Covid-19 environment.

Advertisement

Ahmad, who is also the Pontian MP, said the HPG’s project, which was carried out on a design and build basis involving a cost of RM375.5 million, had six work scopes.

He said this included building a specialist hospital, Class G quarters, nurses’ dormitory, mechanical and electrical (M&E) building, support buildings and works infrastructure.

“Although HPG’s distance is only 10 kilometres (km) or about 28 minutes apart from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and 12km and 15 minutes away from the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Baru, the new hospital in Pasir Gudang is expected to meet the needs of about two million residents.

“In addition to reducing the issue of patient volume at both HSA and HSI, the new hospital will also be equipped with world-class medical and health facilities,” he said.

HPG, built on a 20.6-hectare site, in Bandar Seri Alam in Masai near here was constructed with a total cost of RM376.32 million.

Upon completion, the hospital will be equipped with a total of 304 beds, 14 specialist services, eight operating rooms, 65 consultation rooms (outpatient treatment), 30 dialysis chairs, 16 delivery rooms, 36 quarters, 50 nurse dormitory units, over 1,000 parking spaces and a drive-through pharmacy.