KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri will be promoted to federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director in a transfer exercise involving 28 senior police officers.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary DCP Alzafny Ahmad, in a statement today, said Perak deputy police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris will assume the post vacated by Yusri, with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

Bukit Aman SAC of Organisation Management Modernisation, IGP Secretariat (Research and Development) SAC Zulkafli Sariaat will be made Perak deputy police chief with the rank of acting DCP in the transfer exercise, which takes effect on July 8.

Alzafny said Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan will be the new Selangor Management Department head with the rank of acting SAC while Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh will be appointed as Principal Assistant Director, Special Integrated Investigation Team at IGP Office Secretariat, with the rank of acting SAC.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya will be the Principal Assistant Director of (D4) CID Intelligence/Operations/Records with the rank of acting SAC. — Bernama

