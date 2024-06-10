KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The High Court here today set June 12 to decide on the judicial review application filed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in relation to Royal Commission of Inquiry’s (RCI) proceedings into Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh has fixed 8.30am to deliver his decision, an hour before Dr Mahathir is scheduled to give his evidence before RCI panels on the same day.

The judge fixed the date and time after hearing submissions by the former premier’s counsel Zainur Zakaria and senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan who appeared for the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Dr Mahathir filed the application on June 5, naming RCI chairman Tun Md Raus Sharif and his deputy Tan Sri Zainun Ali as the first and second respondents.

Advertisement

The third to eighth respondents are RCI members Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, Datuk Johan Shamsuddin Sabaruddin, Prof Datin Faridah Jalil, Datuk Mohammed Ridha Ham Abd Kadir, Dickson Dollah and RCI Secretary Zamri Misman.

Dr Mahathir is seeking an order to have the proceedings of the RCI into the handling of issues related to the sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge conducted publicly.

He is also seeking an order to prohibit Md Raus from acting as the RCI chairman and to prevent Dr Baljit and Mohammed Ridha from being members of the RCI.

Advertisement

In the application, Dr Mahathir is also seeking a declaration that he is an individual involved in or related to the matter being investigated by the RCI under Section 18 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

During today’s proceedings, Zainur argued that his client has been blamed in the social media for selling the country, thus, the proceedings must be made public.

“Why hide the truth? We want the proceedings to be open to the public, instead of being held behind closed doors. It is a public interest case,” said the counsel.

Meanwhile, Shamsul countered that the formation of the RCI and the appointment of the commissioners rested with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama