PAPAR, June 8 — The candidate representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang will be announced on June 16, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said a PAS party-level meeting was held yesterday and received a list of names proposed as the candidate for the by-election, and the PAS leadership is looking into the names before being brought to the party’s Syura Council.

“Usually will send two or three names who have been carefully checked for qualifications before sending them to the Syura Council to be endorsed. If the three names are eligible, the party will decide which of the three is the best (candidate).

“God willing, the declaration of candidate (PN) will be made on June 16 before the nomination of candidate on June 22 and the launch of our machinery in the near future. This Tuesday we will have the highest meeting of Perikatan Nasional (PN) for us to discuss further,” he said here today.

Advertisement

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Sabah State PAS Council Meeting which was also attended by Sabah PAS commissioner Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the Sungai Bakap state by-election polling day on July 6, while the candidate nomination and early voting dates are set for June 22 and July 2 respectively.

The Sungai Bakap state assembly seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, on May 24 while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) due to inflammation in the stomach.

Advertisement

Asked about PN’s chances in the Sungai Bakap state by-election, Tuan Ibrahim said Nor Zamri and the party had previously done the best for the voters in the area, so he is leaving it to the voters to judge.

Commenting on the Sabah state election, Tuan Ibrahim said it is hoped that the party can reach a consensus before the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly, which is scheduled to end in September next year.

“The PN supreme leadership will determine this matter. Our party is open to discuss with any party, Sabah politics is dynamic. There is a consensus on the form after the election but if the consensus is earlier, (an understanding for) the earlier form of government is better,” he said.

He said that by implementing the consensus earlier, the people would be able see and evaluate the direction of the political consensus, besides ensuring that the political parties involved can prepare earlier for the 16th Sabah state election. — Bernama