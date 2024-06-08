KUALA LANGAT, June 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this morning approved an additional RM200 million in funding for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) , as his government seeks to boost the number of technically-skilled workers amid its push to turn Malaysia into a technological powerhouse.

The allocation, announced at the launch of the National TVET week here, will make the total budget for vocational training programmes close to RM8 billion. TVET has been identified as one of key areas of focus in education policy by the Anwar-led government.

In the first year of his premiership, Anwar launched several large-scale blueprints to spur the country's tech-based industries, including its semiconductor sector.

MORE TO COME

