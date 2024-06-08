JOHOR BAHRU, June 8 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) has expressed gratitude for the unwavering commitment of all its component parties and Friends of BN in supporting the Unity Government candidate for the upcoming Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang.

BN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir highlighted the pledge of support from MCA President Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong. “I’m thankful for the unity demonstrated by all BN components. The MCA president and leaders have pledged support for the Sungai Bakap candidate. Together, we’ll advance as a team,” he said during a press conference at the 2024 Johor BN Convention and Golden Jubilee celebrations held at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre today.

The event was also attended by Johor BN Liaison Committee Chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, MCA President and Johor MCA Liaison Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong, and Johor MIC Liaison Committee Chairman R. Vidyananthan.

Support and Strategy for Sungai Bakap By-Election

Advertisement

Wee noted the distinct circumstances of the Sungai Bakap by-election compared to the recent Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, where MCA did not participate in the Unity Government campaign. “In the Sungai Bakap by-election, the situation is different. BN is in talks to support the campaign, responding to a request from Pakatan Harapan. While we’re willing to assist, we’re currently evaluating the work arrangements to be made,” he stated.

The Sungai Bakap state seat became vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, on May 24, due to complications from a stomach inflammation while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ). In the Penang state elections last August, Nor Zamri, the Nibong Tebal PAS chief, won against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) has scheduled the polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6, with nomination and early voting set for June 22 and July 2, respectively. ― Bernama

Advertisement