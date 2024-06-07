KUCHING, June 7 ― Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam, Sarawak’s last surviving recipient of the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa, was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Grave with full police honours at 11.30am today.

The cortege for the 83-year-old arrived at the cemetery at 11am and was slowly marched to the burial site by pallbearers from the Sarawak Police Contingent.

Present at the burial site were Etin’s children and around 50 close family members, friends, and veterans from the police force.

Advertisement

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas presented the Jalur Gemilang to Etin’s eldest daughter Linda Nacha, 57.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus, Third Infantry Brigade commander Brig Gen Mohd Sauffi Omar, and former First Infantry Division commander Lt-General (R) Datuk Stephen Mundaw.

The funeral service at St Thomas’ Cathedral and committal service at the graveyard were led by Rev Canon Roannie Cannidy, while the sermon at the cathedral was delivered by the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute.

Advertisement

Etin was awarded the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa medal by the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 6, 1972.

He was awarded the medal after a fierce battle with communist terrorists in Mukah on April 29, 1972 while escorting a team from the Public Works Department, who were transporting explosives for rock breaking.

During the ensuing gunfight, Etin and Sub-Insp Ngalinuh Bala bravely charged into the enemy’s position, with Etin successfully neutralising one of the attackers.

Yesterday, a wake was held at the Kuching Civic Centre following the arrival of Etin’s remains from his residence in Miri.

Etin passed away on June 4 at the Miri Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.

Among those present at the wake were Sarawak Head of State Tun Pehin Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, and Uggah. ― The Borneo Post