KUANTAN, June 7 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has completed the surgical procedure at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur today.

Mohd Farid Mohd Nor, the political secretary to Wan Rosdy, said the surgery went well thanks to the good wishes and special prayers of various parties.

“The menteri besar (Wan Rosdy) is now in the Intensive Care Unit of the IJN for monitoring by his medical team for the next 24 hours,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farid said Wan Rosdy’s family also expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

“A million thanks and highest appreciation also to the IJN medical team and all parties who prayed for the recovery and health of the menteri besar,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had earlier decreed that all mosques in Pahang hold special prayers for Wan Rosdy’s treatment to go smoothly.

Yesterday, Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob said Wan Rosdy would undergo treatment at the IJN starting today until a date to be determined by the doctor. — Bernama

