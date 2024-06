KUANTAN, June 6 ― Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail will undergo treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), Kuala Lumpur, starting tomorrow, until a date to be determined by the doctor.

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob said this in a brief statement today.

“I call on all parties to pray that the planned treatment will proceed smoothly and be facilitated by Allah SWT," he said. ― Bernama

