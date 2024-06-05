KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will demolish all 37 structures that were unlawfully built and inhabited by migrant workers in Sentul, English national daily News Straits Times (NST) reported yesterday.

The structures that will be demolished include 28 homes, three sundry shops owned by migrant workers, two scrap metal shops and a surau.

“We have issued seven-day enforcement notices against illegal structures in the area, starting from May 30.

“A total of 37 enforcement notices have been issued under Section 46(1)(a) of the Streets, Drainage, and Building Act 1974.

“Enforcement demolition actions will be carried out after the expiration of the notice period,” DBKL reportedly said in a statement yesterday.

According to NST, this action comes on the heels of a large-scale raid conducted by DBKL and other enforcement authorities last month on an illegal settlement built on government reserve land in the city centre.

The raiding party last month was led by the Immigration Department, with the participation of the General Operations Force, Civil Defence Force, DBKL, and National Registration Department.

The structures raided were equipped with toilets, sundry shops, livestock pens, water and electricity.