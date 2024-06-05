KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The autopsy for the remains of climber Zulkifli Yusuf was completed on Monday (local time) and the body is now placed in a mortuary in Alaska awaiting repatriation to Malaysia, according to the Alpine Club Malaysia.

In a Facebook post today, the club said the process of repatriating the body will be done in cooperation with the insurance company, the funeral management agent, the Consulate General in Los Angeles and representatives of the club.

“So far, we have not received any details regarding the flight expected to bring back the remains of the deceased.

“Before being brought back, the body will be bathed and shrouded with the cooperation of the Islamic Community Center of Anchorage in Alaska,” the post said.

The club said climber Muhammad Illaham Ishak is still in the hospital in Anchorage for treatment of frostbite, while another climber, Zainudin Lot, has been discharged from the hospital and is now assisting in the process of bringing back Zulkifli’s body.

“We will inform you of the details of the flight to bring back the remains of the late Zulkifli once we receive confirmation from the relevant parties,” the club said.

On June 1, the club said that one of three Malaysian climbers who had been stranded at an altitude of 19,700 feet on Denali Mountain in Alaska since May 28, while climbing the highest peak in North America, had died.

It said that Zulkifli died at 6am on May 29 (local time) while sheltering in a snow cave known as the Football Field. — Bernama