KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Foreign Ministry, through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Los Angeles, United States, confirmed that a Malaysian climber had passed away during an expedition at Mount Denali in Alaska.

The ministry in a statement today reported that the consulate general has been in touch with the next-of-kin of the deceased and is extending consular assistance.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia is also in touch with the local authorities and efforts to bring down the body are ongoing, depending on the weather conditions,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the ministry has also confirmed that two other Malaysian climbers have been hospitalised and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

It noted that the consulate general is closely monitoring their health and extending consular assistance, adding that any latest developments will be provided periodically.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, sent its condolences to the family and friends of the Malaysian climber who tragically lost his life at Mount Denali, Alaska.

“We are grateful to the @NatlParkService (National Park Service) for evacuating and rescuing another Malaysian climber,” it added in the post on X.

Meanwhile, Alpine Club Malaysia, in a Facebook post, said that the climber, Zulkifli Yusuf, 37, reportedly died at 6am (local time), on May 29, while taking shelter in a snow cave known as the ‘Football Field’.

“The cause of death is suspected to be high altitude cerebral oedema and hypothermia and will be confirmed through a post-mortem.

“The body is still at the scene and the process of recovery may take some time, depending on weather conditions,” said the club.

It was also mentioned that the second climber, Zainudin Lot, 47, was rescued on May 31 and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Talkeetna, Alaska.

“His condition is stable and he has frostbite on both hands,” it added.

On May 31, Denali National Park & Preserve, in a statement, confirmed that the rescue team rescued the first of the three stranded climbers, Muhammad Illaham Ishak, 47, on May 28. — Bernama