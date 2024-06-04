PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Only the Malut Dam in Kedah is still showing a danger-level drop in raw water storage (28.50 per cent) following the dry spell, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Quoting the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in a statement today, Nadma said as of yesterday the raw water storage at four other dams was at the alert level namely the Muda Dam in Kedah (32.17 per cent), Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis (47.43 per cent), Sembrong Barat Dam in Johor (47.64 per cent) and Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang (47.90 per cent).

It said that on May 30, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage forecasted droughts over the Muda River Basin in Kedah.

On the heatwave status, Nadma said that from June 1 to 3, no districts recorded a Level 1 status, with a daily maximum temperature between 35°C and 37°C for three consecutive days. However, Mukah in Sarawak recorded a Level 1 heatwave status on June 1.

“Throughout the period until June 3, no areas recorded a heatwave level in Malaysia. Between June 4 and 10, it is expected that the same weather pattern will occur, with the maximum alert level issued being only Level 1,” said Nadma.

Meanwhile, it said from May 29 until today, two locations recorded unhealthy air quality, namely Alor Setar in Kedah, with an air pollutant index reading of 104 and Kuala Dungun, Terengganu, with a reading of 180.

Based on its monitoring, Nadma said as of yesterday, the cumulative number of heat-related illnesses rose to 93 cases from 88 cases on May 27, with 21 cases of heatstroke, 67 cases of heat exhaustion and five cases of heat cramps. — Bernama