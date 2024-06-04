BUTTERWORTH, June 4 — The Works Ministry (KKR) will soon present the proposal for the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway project for Cabinet approval, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad said the project involves the proposed construction of a 15-kilometre highway with an estimated cost of RM1.8 billion.

He said the surveys and studies related to the project were completed by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) last year and presented to the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department in February.

“...the next step for KKR is to present the proposal in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for approval,” he told reporters after attending the 2024 Urban Road@Penang Seminar at Butterworth Arena, which Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow officiated.

Ahmad said he hoped the project would be approved to provide a long-term solution to the congestion issue in Penang, adding that it would also benefit road users from bordering states.

“If former prime minister Pak Lah (Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi) is remembered for the Second Bridge (Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge), I hope Anwar will be remembered for the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chow thanked the central government for understanding the difficulties faced by road users who have to deal with congestion in the area, especially during peak hours.

“This project will take several years to complete and will likely face various challenges since it will be built on the existing highway. However, we are grateful that it will finally be realised,” he added.

Due to the severe traffic congestion on the highway, Chow requested the federal government to carry out the project and raised the matter with Anwar during the briefing on Penang development in April. — Bernama