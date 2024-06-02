KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Over 100,000 book vouchers have been redeemed in the three-day period since redemptions began on May 31, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She added that 56,466 book vouchers were redeemed by Year Four pupils and above as well as secondary school students, while the remaining 50,000 were redeemed at the Higher Education Ministry level.

“Currently (over) 122,000 books have been purchased involving sales of over RM600,000... which shows how the vouchers can be a catalyst to spur interest (in reading) and that many parents took the opportunity to ensure their children benefited from the vouchers,” she told reporters after the close of the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair here today.

Advertisement

On plans to continue to book vouchers next year, she said the ministry would study this year’s response and the cost involved in its implementation.

“This is one of the good initiatives to boost Malaysian’s interest in reading and the culture of knowledge, I don’t think it should be stopped but we need to look at how we can continue it.

The book voucher initiative, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is in line with government’s efforts to nurture a knowledgeable generation capable of critical thinking.

Advertisement

Redemptions and use of the vouchers are from May 31 to December 31. — Bernama