KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has advised the people to cease speculation and let the police investigate the case of a disabled e-hailing driver allegedly beaten by a bodyguard of a VIP.

He said that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has assured that an investigation will be conducted, and the public is advised not to speculate on the matter.

“Speculation will not help the investigation, and we leave it to the authorities. If at the end of the investigation, actions need to be taken, including bringing anyone to court, we will leave it to the AGC (Attorney — General’s Chambers),” he said.

He told this to reporters after officiating the Kita MADANI Carnival for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya here today.

Fahmi also reminded netizens to be cautious and to avoid touching on 3R issues (religion, race, and the royal institution) on social media, as this is also aimed at preventing the situation from worsening. — Bernama

