KUANTAN, May 31 — A roadside fight between three Indonesian men ended with one of them killed in Tringkap, Cameron Highlands on Thursday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said in the 11pm incident, a 50-year-old contract gardener in black shirt and shorts was found lying in a pool of blood by members of the public while his friend was found seriously injured about 500 metres from the victim’s body.

“Based on witnesses, we managed to identify the suspect and are currently tracking down a man in his 30s. Further investigations are underway to locate him,” he said here today after presenting donations to the family of the late Constable Muhammad Syafiq who was killed in the bloody attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor Baru on May 17.

Yahaya said the injured Indonesian victim is being treated at Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital at Cameron Highlands while the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The public who have information about the incident are urged to contact police to help with investigations.

In the meantime, he said the donation given today in liaison with the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) is a compassionate relief to the family of the deceased.

“Tuan Jaya (M. Jayabarathi) from MCPF donated a month’s salary to the family of the deceased and those at MCPF are equally saddened by the loss of one of the policemen who was on duty in the Ulu Tiram incident. (Also herewith) Contribution from department heads and teams at IPK (headquarters) Pahang,” he said. — Bernama

