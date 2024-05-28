SUNGAI PETANI, May 28 — A 31-year-old local man was fatally struck by lightning in an incident in Kampung Baru Pulau Tiga, Sungai Layar, near here, at about 9.45 last night.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the victim, Mohammad Shahrim Sheh Ali, was said to be resting alone on a swing in a hut located in front of his house.

“The incident is believed to have occurred at 9.45 last night, during heavy rain and lightning.

“The victim’s wife, along with her brother and friends, thought that he was sleeping and did not want to disturb him...when his wife was about to wake him up at 10pm, the victim was found motionless and unconscious,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

The victim was rushed to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH), and doctors confirmed that the victim had died on the way to the hospital.

“Further investigation found that the victim, who worked as a crane driver, was in good health and had no record of any chronic illness.

“Inspection found that there were burn marks on the wood used to hang the swing, and the electric wire was damaged. There were burn marks on the victim’s body believed to be caused by lightning... there was no element of crime,” he said, adding that the victim’s body was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar, for post-mortem. — Bernama

Advertisement