KUCHING, May 31 — In his Gawai Dayak message, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today assured the Dayak community that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government remains committed to bringing development, such as road infrastructures, to the rural areas.

He said the state government under Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg fully recognises that the rural areas are still lagging in development compared to urban areas.

“Thus, the premier has allocated very substantial funding to implement especially game-changing rural projects and programmes," Uggah, also the Infrastructure and Port Development said.

“The GPS government has made it its policy and priority to narrow down the development gap between urban and rural areas," he added.

Advertisement

He said the focus has always been on improving infrastructures, access to healthcare, providing education and income-generating opportunities, expanding internet and digital services to rural communities, and many more.

Uggah said the commitment is reflected and manifested in state Budget 2023 and Budget 2024.

“In the 2023 Budget, 60 per cent or RM4.54 billion of development expenditure was allocated for rural development.

Advertisement

“This has increased to 63 per cent or RM5.695 billion in the 2024 Budget," he added.

Uggah, who is also the Second Finance and New Economy Minister, said under the 12th Malaysia Plan, a sum of RM44.28 billion has been approved for rural infrastructures, such as for roads and bridges.

He added in addition, a sum of RM1.64 billion has also been approved for rural transformation programmes.

He said the unity of the Dayak community has been the driving force behind the political stability, progress, and economic development that we enjoy today.