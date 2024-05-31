BEIJING, May 31 — China’s decision to extend the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days is a recognition of Malaysia’s reciprocal offer to Chinese tourists, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“I believe this is an acknowledgment of the hospitality we have extended to Chinese tourists visiting Malaysia,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Dongsi Mosque here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the extension of the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists had also been agreed upon by State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. However, the details will be further discussed during his courtesy call on Xiaohong this evening.

“Approval for the extension (of the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists) has already been communicated to the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing and Wisma Putra.

“The implementation will take effect once the agreement is signed between the Minister of Public Security and the Home Minister, which is expected in the first week of June,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Earlier, he announced that China had agreed to extend the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days, following approval by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a courtesy call yesterday.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations today, Ahmad Zahid expressed hopes that the bilateral relationship would continue to flourish and strengthen through government-to-government (G2G), business-to-business (B2B) and people-to-people (P2P) cooperation over the next five decades.

“More importantly, is the enduring friendship between our two nations, which has existed since the 13th century, through the 15th century, and continues to this day. Hopefully, this relationship will be further enriched by the people of both countries,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid is on an official visit to China, his first since assuming the role of deputy prime minister in December 2022, at the invitation of Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang.

Malaysia and China officially established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. This high-level exchange visit marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties. — Bernama