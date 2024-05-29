KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will provide four contractors in every Parliamentary constituency for tree maintenance work in the capital.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil shared this in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter) today after a meeting with the Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

“After visiting the people of Lembah Pantai who were affected by the recent storm, I met Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh at Menara DBKL yesterday,

“We discussed climate change issues and the role of the DBKL Landscape Development and Recreation Department in ensuring the maintenance of trees in Kuala Lumpur can be carried out properly,” he said.

Fahmi, also the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said the DBKL also intends to heed the call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to plant 100 trees for every tree felled, in line with efforts to make the city and Malaysia greener.

On Saturday (May 25), several areas in Kuala Lumpur, especially around Lembah Pantai and Bangsar, were hit by heavy rain and strong winds, causing trees to topple. — Bernama

