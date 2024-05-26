SEPANG, May 26 — His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today wished a safe journey to prospective Malaysian pilgrims who will depart for the Holy Land for the 1445H/2024 Hajj season today.

Accompanying him to the ceremony were his daughter Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

His Majesty’s arrival at the Tabung Haji Sepang Complex, Movenpick here at 10am was received by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

This is Sultan Ibrahim’s first farewell ceremony for prospective pilgrims, since he was sworn in as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

The ceremony started with a prayer by Deputy Mufti of the Federal Territories Jamali Mohd Adnan so that the journey of the prospective pilgrims would be blessed and that all matters would be made easier during their stay in the Holy Land.

A call for prayer was then sounded by TH officer Mohd Shafiq Shawal.

Sultan Ibrahim then proceeded to welcome the prospective pilgrims and wished the 282 prospective pilgrims who will depart at 1.30 this afternoon from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1) a safe journey.

Prospective pilgrims also took the opportunity to take selfies with His Majesty before going over to KLIA Terminal 1.

They will board the AMAL flight by Malaysia Airlines (MH 8122), a special charter flight provider for Hajj and Umrah to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and is expected to arrive at 5.25 pm (Saudi Arabia time).

Also present were the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia, Mesaad Ibrahim Al-Sulaim, TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain and group managing director and chief executive officer of TH Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

More than 16,000 Malaysian pilgrims have arrived safely in the holy land of Medina and Makkah.

There are 100 special charter flights for the 1445H/2024 Hajj season which started on May 9 and the final flight is scheduled on June 9. — Bernama