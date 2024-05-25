KUCHING, May 25 — The draft to establish the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill is expected to be tabled during the October parliament session, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the government is currently in the process of preparing the Regulatory Impact Assessment before presenting the draft of the bill to the Dewan Rakyat.

“The assessment process is being conducted at the request of the Malaysian Productivity Council,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jelajah Hawana Bersama Siswa 2024’ programme at the Sarawak Library auditorium here today.

The event is part of the three-day National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) celebration taking place here.

Adding on, Fahmi said he had urged for the process to be expedited during the Cabinet meeting a few days ago.

He acknowledged that the process would take time but emphasised its necessity.

“Previously, we were not informed about this, but now we are organising it and are in the final phase. We expect it to take time, and we hope to present it (draft) in the parliamentary session in October,” he said. — The Borneo Post