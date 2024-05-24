PAPAR, May 24 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will implement the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for this year’s Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day celebrations, for seven days, starting next week.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the Kaamatan Festival SHMMP will start on Monday (May 27) until June 2, while the Gawai Day SHMMP will take effect on Wednesday (May 29) until June 4.

“Eight types of food items will be gazetted each for the SHMMP implementation of the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Kampung Angkat MADANI and Kampung Kaiduan Kaamatan Festival, here today.

The items listed in SHMMP Kaamatan Festival are chicken wings, imported buffalo meat (India), small red onions (India), garlic (China), dried chilli, pork (belly), pork (meat and fat), and live pigs (at farm).

The Gawai Day SHMMP also involves live old chicken, chicken wings, garlic (China), imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing cabbage), dried chilli, pork (belly), pork (meat and fat), and live pigs (at farm).

Armizan said that these eight food items were selected for SHMMP, due to the high demand during the festive season, and to ensure that the people are not burdened by uncontrolled price increases every time the festive season arrives. The items were selected after engagement with the industry involved.

He said that SHMMP is enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, which allows price determination at the producer, wholesaler and retailer levels.

He added that the ministry’s enforcement officers would carry out continuous inspections and monitoring at public markets, farmer’s markets and shopping centres.

“This approach allows enforcement to be carried out more effectively, and immediate action can be taken against user complaints in the event of non-compliance.

“Firm action will be taken against any trader who fails to comply with the regulations under this scheme,” he said, adding that consumers can visit https://www.kpdn.gov.my for more information. — Bernama