BANGKOK, May 22 — Three of the Malaysian passengers from Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 are currently warded in the Intensive Care unit (ICU), but none are in critical condition.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said he has been informed that although their condition is not life-threatening, the passengers have to be closely monitored in the ICU due to their head and back injuries.

“The three in the ICU are conscious and could talk while their situation is being monitored by doctors. The other six Malaysians who are also warded due to dizziness and minor injuries are in stable condition while under surveillance by doctors, too,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

According to him, all the Malaysian victims being treated fall between the ages of 31 and 65, with six at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital and three at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital.

Advertisement

He said the embassy is committed to monitoring their conditions and ready to provide necessary assistance.

The SIA SQ321 flight with 211 passengers and 18 crew members was travelling from London to Singapore when it encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at an altitude of 37,000 feet, approximately 10 hours after departure.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time, Tuesday.

Advertisement

The incident caused one death and multiple injuries. Suvarnabhumi Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn yesterday said the only fatality in the incident was a 73-year-old British man.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station Pol. Lt. Col. Weerasak Muangsuwan, in a statement, said the Thai Police who are handling the deceased has sent the body to the forensic department at Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for an autopsy.

“No one has yet come forward to claim the body, as the deceased’s wife is also injured and still receiving treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin expressed his sorrow over the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321.

The political spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, Trichada Sritada, said Somsak has directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Opas Karkawinpong, to provide full health assistance.

“Somsak has emphasised the importance of comprehensive support for the affected individuals,” she said.

She mentioned that a total of 41 patients have been treated at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 14 at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, and 2 at Bangkok Hospital. — Bernama