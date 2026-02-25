MELAKA, Feb 25 — Five Bersatu divisions in Melaka, namely Masjid Tanah, Hang Tuah Jaya, Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah and Jasin, were dissolved with immediate effect after losing confidence in the party’s top leadership.

The dissolution also involves the Division Committee, Armada Committee, Srikandi, Srikandi Muda and Associate Wing, as well as all branches and wings.

Melaka Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik also announced his resignation as the chairman, head of the Alor Gajah Bersatu Division, and other positions he held in the party.

He said the decision was made unanimously, voluntarily, and without any coercion or pressure from any party after confidence in the party’s top leadership could no longer be restored.

“We assert that this loss of confidence stems from the failure of the leadership of Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the central leadership line in addressing the internal party crisis thoroughly and prudently, restoring the stability and credibility of the organisation, and formulating a clear and convincing political strategy,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim said he and his side would join a new political alignment that will be formed. — Bernama