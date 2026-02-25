KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) will take disciplinary and legal action based on the findings of a full investigation conducted in accordance with due process following the Auditor-General’s Report 1/2026.

The university said it is currently undertaking a thorough review to implement reforms and strengthen its existing systems.

“UKM has also taken several comprehensive internal improvement measures.

“As such, it would be premature for us to provide further details at this time in order to respect the ongoing process,” it said in a statement yesterday.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 1/2026 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, UKM was found to have faced serious irregularities and governance breaches in the collection of student fees and university expenditure that did not comply with laws and financial regulations. — Bernama