KOTA KINABALU, May 21 — The highlight of Pesta Kaamatan 2024 will be held at the Hongkod Koisaan Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hall in Penampang at the end of this month

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the State Kaamatan Festival Main Organising Chairman, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin is scheduled to officiate the event on May 30.

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the closing ceremony of May 31 at the same venue.

“All preparations have been finalised and we will hold a full rehearsal on May 29 to ensure the celebration runs smoothly,” he told reporters after the main committee meeting here today.

Addressing parking concerns, Jeffrey said the Penampang District Council has assisted in resolving the issue, expressing hope that this won’t deter the public from joining the celebration.

“The district council has provided an area near KDCA that can accommodate approximately 1,000 vehicles,” he said while inviting residents from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and around the world to join the celebration with the people of Sabah. — Bernama

