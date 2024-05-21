TOKYO, May 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a three-day working visit to Japan from May 22 to 24, during which he will also participate in the 29th International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Conference).

According to Wisma Putra, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and the Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Hosted by Nikkei Inc. annually since 1995, the Nikkei Conference gathers government and business leaders to share their visions for the future of Asia and is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia.

This year’s Nikkei Conference will be Anwar’s first participation since his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister in November 2022, where he will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Asian Leadership in an Uncertain World”.

Other Asian leaders scheduled to speak at the event are newly appointed Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Laos’ President, Thongloun Sisoulith; and Former Indonesian Ambassador to the United States, Dino Patti Djalal.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take stock and discuss initiatives to strengthen Malaysia-Japan relations and collaboration, following the elevation of the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in December 2023.

Among the areas to be discussed are issues pertaining to high technology, energy transition and environmental cooperation, defence and security, as well as collaboration in higher education.

Both leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Recognising Japan’s role as one of Malaysia’s main sources of foreign direct investment and the potential for further growth in the economic sphere, Anwar will also have an interactive session with several captains of industry.

As of 2023, a total of 2,810 projects by Japanese companies have been implemented in Malaysia, with total investments worth RM102.11 billion (US$29.67 billion), creating 344,120 job opportunities.

Japan has also been Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner for nine consecutive years.

In 2023, total trade between Malaysia and Japan was valued at RM156.64 billion. — Bernama