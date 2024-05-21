KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has told DAP’s Teresa Kok not to associate him with the death threat she received last week.

The Ayer Hitam MP said he was “honoured” to have Kok mention his name, but not when it came to such serious issues as there could be misunderstandings among their supporters.

“Teresa, do not simply mention my name because I really do not like it, especially in relation to such a serious matter.

“The threatening message along with the bullet sent to you had very poor Malay language usage. My BM is certainly not as bad,” he said.

After getting the death threat, along with two bullets in a sealed envelope last Saturday, Kok remarked that she appeared to be on the receiving end when she and Wee only engaged in minor disputes.

“If I were angry with you and had to send something, I would definitely send two bottles of Malaysian-made palm oil to ‘smarten you up,” Wee said in another Facebook post yesterday.

He also reminded the Seputeh MP to let investigators do their job since a police report had been filed on the death threat.

In a separate statement posted on his Mandarin Facebook page, Wee made a dig at Kok, saying it was understandable if Kok has poor memory and might not remember who she previously offended.

“On the death threats received by Kok, neither me nor MCA will condone such actions but instead collectively condemn it.

“Out of the blue, because of this incident I am to be blamed for. Teresa, it is good to hear you are alright,” he said.