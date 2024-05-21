JOHOR BARU, May 21 — Johor religious authorities will consider demolishing the abandoned Madrasah Luqmanul Hakim in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram here that was allegedly used to recruit Islamic militants before it was closed in 2001.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that an investigation by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) and the police confirmed that that the religious school was no longer in operation.

“I have received complaints from the local community who claim that the madrasah (religious school), which was previously used as a recruitment centre by a terrorist organisation, was still in operation.

“This concern has been voiced by them since the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station here last Friday.

Advertisement

“However, I can confirm that structure is no longer in use and there has been no new applications for licence to operate.

“So, for the sake of safety, we will look into the appropriate action that needs to be taken on the premises,” Mohd Fared told reporters after visiting the Kampung Plentong Baru Islamic Centre here last night.

Previously, the Madrasah Luqmanul Hakim was used by displaced Rohingya refugees for their children’s religious education.

Advertisement

Mohd Fared said the MAINJ and police will continue to investigate, and even consider demolishing the religious school for security reasons as a final solution.

He said the land office and local government authorities will also conduct their own reviews, he said.

Last Friday, two policemen were killed while another injured in a pre-dawn attack at the Ulu Tiram police station.

In the 2.30am incident, a 21-year-old attacker, who was armed with a machete, rode his motorcycle into the station’s compound before attacking the policemen.

However, he was shot dead during a shootout with the third policeman, who suffered serious injuries.

More than 20 years ago, the Madrasah Luqmanul Hakim became the meeting point for militant leaders such as Nasir Abbas and Noordin Mat Top together with Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) co-founders Indonesians Abu Bakar Bashir and Abdullah Sungkar.

It also became a breeding ground for militant and extremist ideologies before the authorities shut it down.

The former religious school is located near the family home of the suspect who was involved in the Ulu Tiram police station attack.