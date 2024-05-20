KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysian ministers and political leaders have extended their heartfelt condolences to Iran following the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, which claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other government officials.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a message on X, said Raisi’s passing is deeply felt, particularly his role in urging leaders of Islamic countries to make decisive resolutions on the Palestinian issue.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. My deepest condolences to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi,” he said, accompanying the message with a photo of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with Raisi during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary summit last November.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also expressed his sorrow over the demise of Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other passengers in the crash.

“The last time I met my counterpart Dr Hossein Amirabdollahian was during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Ministerial-Level Open Debate in New York in January, and we had a phone conversation at the end of April.

“The late was a visionary leader in strengthening Malaysia-Iran bilateral relations in various areas of mutual interest. This is a great loss to the world of Islamic leadership and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also prayed that the souls of the deceased would be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“On behalf of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, I pray that all the family members of the victims and the people of Iran can endure this trial with patience. Our condolences to all,” he said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin expressed condolences and conveyed prayers from the people of Malaysia to the people of Iran during this difficult time.

Also expressing condolences is PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“May the late Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amirabdollahian be placed among the martyrs and His righteous servants,” he said.

Raisi’s helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in the Varzaqan region as he was returning with Amirabdollahian and several others from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan. — Bernama