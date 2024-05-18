TASHKENT, May 18 — Malaysia and Uzbekistan agreed to organise joint educational programmes in Uzbekistan with the leading universities of Malaysia to further develop cooperation in the field of education.

In a joint statement on Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Malaysia is committed to providing English teachers to the Uzbekistan in ensuring that international standard of education has been met for Uzbekistan and to having related certification be recognised for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Both leaders also discussed the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) and the assistance it has offered over the years.

“The leaders also noted that in the future, the development of human resources through new capacity-building programmes in areas such as economic diplomacy, Islamic finance and banking, technology, engineering, energy, chemical industry, creative economy, halal industry, education, ecology and climate change and tourism will be important in the implementation of joint projects,” read the statement.

Both leaders also noted active cooperation on current issues within the framework of international organisations, particularly the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). They also agreed to continue the practice of supporting mutual initiatives.

“The leaders also noted their coordinated approach to the importance of not isolating Afghanistan and preventing an impending humanitarian crisis. The leaders agreed that there is a need to provide assistance to Afghanistan, to use the opportunities of the international humanitarian aid hub in the city of Termez to deliver the humanitarian aid of Malaysia to the Afghan people,” it said.

Anwar and Mirziyoyev also evaluated the relations between the two countries positively, in the fight against corruption which is becoming more active and the compatibility of approaches to this problem. They also confirmed their interest in developing joint programmes to exchange experience and improve the qualifications of representatives of competent bodies.

Both leaders also declared their joint commitment to intensifying bilateral relations between the two countries, aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation across all domains.

“The leaders recognised that visits and consultations at the high level, including by the heads of foreign ministries and other ministries and agencies, is an effective mechanism in contributing to the advancement of mutual relations.

“The leaders highly appreciated the pace of development of interparliamentary cooperation and emphasised the importance of intensifying the activities of ‘friendship groups’ and mutual visits of parliamentary representatives in the expansion and further development of bilateral relations,” it said.

Anwar arrived here on Friday for his inaugural three-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

On the same day, Anwar paid a courtesy call to Mirziyoyev and held a meeting with the President at the Kuksaroy Presidential Residence here.

During the one-hour meeting, the two leaders discussed relations between Malaysia and Uzbekistan as well as explored potential areas of cooperation.

Uzbekistan is the last stop of Anwar’s official visit to three Central Asian countries. He earlier visited the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan. — Bernama