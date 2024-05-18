TAPAH, May 18 — Azhar Kaiden could still put on a brave front yesterday when interviewed by the media about his policeman son, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi, who was killed during an attack on the Ulu Tiram police station.

Today, the 54-year-old man was defeated by a deep sorrow over the loss, admitting that being in the hearse with his son’s remains challenged his resilience as a father.

“I spent about seven hours in the hearse from Johor to here (Kampung Poh, Bidor) when the body was lowered into the ground...I finally cried,” he told reporters after the funeral at the Kampung Poh Muslim Cemetery here.

Ahmad Azza Fahmi was accorded the Royal Malaysia Police Hero Burial ceremony at 6.43 pm, attended by over 1,000 people.

Advertisement

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri were present.

Azhar expressed gratitude to the police force and those who have assisted in his son’s funeral.

On the condition of his wife, Norhaliza Awaluddin, 49, Azhar said she was devastated since learning about the tragic incident involving their son.

Advertisement

In the 2.45 am incident yesterday, Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and his colleague Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while another colleague, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, was injured by gunfire.

The 21-year-old intruder was also killed in the incident. — Bernama