KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said today that its seven rogue lawmakers are given 14 days to respond to party “instructions” or their membership will be revoked.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the group had been given additional “instructions” compared to its other lawmakers, but he did not list them out.

“We have already sent a written letter of instruction from the Bersatu supreme leadership council to all MPs and assemblymen. In the letters, it’s a general instruction stating that every member must uphold the party’s constituency and others.

“We want them to know that as party members, they have a responsibility to be loyal to the party and support the party’s policies and goals,” he told reporters at Perikatan Nasional’s headquarters here.

Hamzah said the party had submitted those instructions through email, courier and hand.

“But to those six MPs and one assemblyman, I have given them specific instructions...The letter is dated today and they have 14 days to respond. Failing to do so or abide by the instructions will result in their membership being ceased,” he added.

Hamzah said the steps involved were taken according to the party’s constitution.

On May 9, Hamzah confirmed that Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Zulkafperi Hanafi and Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, who were seen campaigning for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, have automatically lost their party membership and must vacate their seats as a result of their stunts.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was not “logical for them to remain Bersatu members while campaigning for rivals.

Abdul Rashid and Zulkafperi are among the seven Bersatu lawmakers who recently crossed the political aisle and stated support for the PH-Barisan Nasional pact.

The other five Bersatu MPs who expressed their support for Anwar were Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).

The group were able to retain their seats due to a loophole in the constitutional amendment against political defections.

On March 2, Bersatu successfully amended the party’s constitution to prevent its representatives from defecting in the future, with the change also accepted by the Registrar of Societies.