ASTANA, May 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that claims that 25 per cent of the remaining shares of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) would be owned by a pro-Zionist company are baseless.

He said the allegations raised by the Opposition were merely aimed at inciting hatred among the people towards the government.

“...there is nothing positive from them, only inciting hatred and envy. All of our statements that have been recognised by the world, including the meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, do not bring anything positive to them, what is sought is slander and incitement.

“The strengthening of the ringgit and stock market only hurts the feelings of the opposition,” he told a press conference on the last day of his two-day official visit to Kazakhstan here today.

The opposition claimed that plans to privatise MAHB via a consortium will also include a company with links to a pro-Israel firm. — Bernama

