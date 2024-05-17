KUALA LUMPUR May 17 — Three local men and a Vietnamese woman, 22 to 34, were arrested at a residence in Rawang Selangor on Tuesday for suspected involvement in a loansharking operation.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the police also seized seven mobile phones, a book, two ATM cards and RM5,600 in cash.

“Further checks revealed that the syndicate was conducting the loansharking operation since February targeting Malaysians.

“Three of those arrested admitted to soliciting customers through social media,” he said during a special media conference at KPJ Tower here today, adding that the suspects would meet up with interested borrowers to have face-to-face discussions, with interests ranging based on the capacity of the borrower, between 10 and 20 per cent a week.

He added that the suspects have been remanded for three to four days from May 15, and investigations were ongoing under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

On the case of about 300 stranded pilgrims in Mekah and Madinah who were scammed by fake Haj packages, Ramli said the police were setting up a special team to monitor the case.

“We haven’t received any report about the incident, but the police are aware of the incident and those who are performing the Haj through agencies other than those under Tabung Haji (TH) are asked to be cautious and to refer to TH to obtain further explanation,” he added. — Bernama

