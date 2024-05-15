SUBANG, May 15 — A customer service officer at a shipping company is on remand for seven days until this Friday for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate in Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya since the beginning of this year.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the 32-year-old man was arrested at Jalan USJ4/1 Subang Jaya at 11.20pm last Friday after 210 grams of cannabis were found hidden in his bag.

“Following the arrest, the police conducted a raid on a house suspected to belong to his family in Petaling Jaya, where 35,762 grams of cannabis were found.

“The total value of the drug seized amounted to RM111,640. Also seized were a car, a motorcycle and RM1,270,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters here, today.

Wan Azlan said the suspect was believed to have obtained the drug supplies from a neighbouring country before repackaging the drugs in small packets to be sold to customers for RM300 per 10 grams.

According to him, the suspect, who has no previous record, tested positive for marijuana.

“The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988,” he said.

He also said that as of January 1 this year, a total of 901 individuals had been arrested for drug-related offences, involving the seizure of RM618,463 worth of drugs. — Bernama