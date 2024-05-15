JOHOR BARU, May 15 — Police arrested a man who was involved in a road accident that seriously injured national kayaker Siti Nurul Masyitah Elias along the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) here last Saturday.

It was learnt that the suspect, who is in his 30s, was arrested the next day following the accident.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said a breathalyser test found the man to be over the limit for alcohol consumption while a urine analysis did not show traces of narcotics use.

The man has seven outstanding traffic summonses, but no criminal records, he added.

“On the day of the accident, the suspect who was driving a red Toyota Vios, had rear-ended the victim’s motorcycle along Kilometre 3.5 of the EDL towards Kota Tinggi at 4.30pm.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had collided into the victim’s motorcycle after he suddenly changed lanes from the middle to the left.

“The collision resulted in the 22-year-old victim suffering a fractured right shoulder, hip bone and leg injuries.

“However, the suspect managed to escape from any injuries,” said Raub in a statement today.

He was providing updates to the investigation of the accident that involved national athlete Siti Nurul Masyitah who sustained serious injuries after she fell and was dragged with her motorcycle along the highway.

Raub said the athlete is currently being treated at the Colombia Asia Hospital in Iskandar Puteri.

He said the suspect was released on police bail 24 hours after his arrest.

“The case is being investigated under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury.

“Those found guilty could face imprisonment not exceeding 10 years and a maximum fine of up to RM50,000,” he said.

Raub also appealed to eyewitnesses of the accident to come forward to the Johor Baru South district traffic police headquarters here or to contact investigating officer Inspector Kelly Lee Ya Yek at 014 6977122.

Earlier, it was reported that Siti Nurul Masyitah was seriously injured after falling off her motorcycle and dragged for 600 metres after a car rammed into her from behind.

She is currently pursuing a mechanical engineering diploma at the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic in Pasir Gudang.

The report said there was a dashcam recording of the incident that showed the suspect driving recklessly before hitting Siti Nurul Masyitah.

Siti Nurul Masyitah is a 2023 SEA Games bronze medallist.