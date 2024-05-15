KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Three foreign men believed to be linked to an Israeli man charged with trafficking in firearms, have been deported to their countries of origin.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the countries were the United States, Turkiye, and Georgia.

“The three men were deported to their countries of origin on Monday and yesterday.

“Seven locals detained in the same case were released on May 10,” he told reporters after attending the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent monthly assembly here today.

Rusdi said the seven suspects could be rearrested if there is new evidence.

On April 11, Israeli man Shalom Avitan, 38, who possessed a French passport, pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to two charges of trafficking in six firearms and possession of 158 bullets at a hotel in the federal capital in March.

On April 8, a married couple pleaded not guilty in the Klang Sessions Court to charges related to possession of those firearms. — Bernama

