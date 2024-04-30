KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Police will discuss with the attorney general this week to determine the next course of action against 10 men who were linked to an Israeli man charged with trafficking in firearms.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the detention period of the 10 men, who include three foreigners, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) will expire in the middle of May.

“The detention of the seven local men under Sosma will end on May 14 and that of the three foreigners on May 15,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

On April 11, Israeli man Shalom Avitan, 38, who possessed a French passport, pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to two charges of trafficking in six firearms and possession of 158 bullets at a hotel in the federal capital in March.

On April 8, a married couple pleaded not guilty in the Klang Sessions Court to charges related to possession of those firearms. — Bernama

