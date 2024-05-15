SHAH ALAM, May 15 — Selangor recorded the highest number of sexual crimes in the country over the past three years, with 90 per cent of the perpetrators being locals.

Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director SAC Siti Kamisah Hasan, attributed Selangor’s highest sexual crime rate in the past three years to factors such as population density, economic activities, the pressure of living and widespread internet access.

She noted that Selangor, as a developed state bordered by Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Perak, facilitated the entry of residents from outside, thereby contributing to the state’s crime rate.

“Selangor, as a developed state with widespread internet access, has numerous facilities such as universities and prisons, and several sexual crimes are also reported here.

“Johor follows closely, with similar contributing factors, particularly its high population,” she said during a townhall meeting at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters which was also attended by State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

However, Siti Kamsiah did not provide detailed statistics or the exact number of sexual crime cases recorded in Selangor.

Regarding the 90 per cent of sexual crime perpetrators who were locals, she said investigations revealed that the perpetrators were known to the victims, with some being family members, friends and individuals in positions of trust such as teachers.

“Statistics show that the majority of sexual crime cases involve individuals in the B40 category, often due to economic pressures and unsuitable home environments,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the high rate of sexual crimes, Hussein pointed out that the high number of cases may not accurately reflect the crime rate, taking into account the controlled crime situation and the population of Selangor, which exceeds seven million.

Nevertheless, Hussein said they are taking the issue seriously and crime prevention activities, including patrols by the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) have been increased.

In addition, the police are collaborating with the local authorities to install CCTV cameras in key locations such as Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, he added. — Bernama